Albert Breer: I don’t see why Tee Higgins would sign with the Patriots

Albert Breer of SI and MMQB joined Zolak & Bertrand on Radio Row at Super Bowl LIX to break down why he doesn’t see free-agent-to-be wide receiver Tee Higgins landing with the Patriots.

Why premium players on the free agent market are so coveted…

Tim McKone:

So, we had Ross Tucker on earlier and he said that in a pre-production meeting earlier this season that Jerod Mayo said their approach in free agency might not be going towards those top tier free agents but building out sort of the middle of the roster. Do you have a sense or a feel for how they’re going to attack the free agent market?

Albert Breer:

Well, I think you have to because the free agent market is not great, and I think that’s a byproduct of, there’s so much cap space across the league that for the most part, if a team wants to keep a player, they’re keeping the player.

You know, so you see guys at non-premium positions. You see guards make it to the market. You may see a lot like an off-ball linebacker make it to the market, but generally you aren’t going to see premium guys at premium positions make it to the market. Which is why there’s so much demand when a Brandon Aiyuk hits the trade market or Myles Garrett when there’s even talk of him being traded.

Andrew Berry in Cleveland, his phone is going to be ringing off the hook because it’s so rare to have an opportunity to get a guy like that, that you didn’t draft and develop yourself. So, I think that they have to look at all of it.

But I think in free agency if you want to use the example of Washington, just look at what Washington did and there were no big swings there. There wasn’t a single big swing. It was Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. and Bobby Wagner on the very back end of his career and Tyler Biadasz to play center for them.

Marc Bertrand:

I mean, realistically, you’ve got to get out of the basement. That’s basically what it is.

Tim McKone:

So, are they not going to be in on a Tee Higgins then with their approach?

Albert Breer:

I just don’t know why Tee Higgins would come [to New England]. I don’t.

Scott Zolak:

I don’t expect them to get him. I don’t.

Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer/USA Today Network Tee Higgins

