Toucher & Hardy: The Boston Bruins Hit Rock Bottom – Now What?
This morning on the Toucher & Hardy show, they discussed the Boston Bruins’ 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Hardy expressed frustration with the Bruins’ performance, especially after falling behind early, with a short-handed goal from the Blue Jackets making it 2-0. Things got worse when they gave up another goal just before the end of the first period, going into the second down 3-0.
Despite some chances, like Charlie Coyle’s power-play goal in the second, the Bruins couldn’t recover. They gave up another short-handed goal in the third and then a fifth goal to seal the loss. Hardy and Fred Toucher agreed the Bruins’ mistakes were costly and that the team wasn’t playing like professionals, with missed passes and poor defensive plays.
The guys also discussed the team’s personnel issues. While Jim Montgomery is trying to mix things up, the guys felt the players who should be stepping up, like Pastrnak, Lindholm, and Swayman, are underperforming. They also pointed out that Montgomery’s coaching isn’t the only problem—there’s a bigger issue with the team’s overall execution and decision-making. While some fans are calling for Montgomery’s firing, Fred and Hardy thought it would be a risky move without a solid replacement. They also agreed that firing coaches midseason without addressing the root issues—like personnel—can backfire, as seen in past seasons.