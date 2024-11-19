Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Toucher & Hardy

Toucher & Hardy Rip Mike Florio’s Bill Belichick to Jaguars Speculation

Author Nick Gemelli
NBC studio analyst and Profootball.com write Mike Florio looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

This morning on Toucher & Hardy, the guys took aim at Mike Florio’s claim that Bill Belichick could end up coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fred Toucher dismissed Florio’s reasoning as baseless, comparing him to a fan making wild assumptions. Florio linked Belichick to Jacksonville because of a past connection with Jaguars GM Trent Baalke, which the guys found flimsy, pointing out that Belichick has worked with almost everyone in the NFL over his career.

Fred argued Belichick’s appeal as a coach is fading, citing his struggles without Tom Brady, his demands for power, and his age. He mocked a recent viral photo of Belichick in a Bridgewater State cheerleading shirt, suggesting no team would take him seriously.

WATCH HERE:

Rob Hardy Poole and Jon Wallach joined the conversation, discussing the Jaguars’ poor start to the season and Doug Pederson’s uncertain future. They criticized Florio’s logic, calling it a stretch with no real evidence behind it.

Fred closed by calling the idea of Belichick in Jacksonville “idiotic,” doubting any team would want him. The segment mixed sharp criticism with the guys’ trademark humor, casting doubt on Belichick’s future in the NFL.

Nick Gemelli, the wizard behind the scenes at Toucher & Hardy and a maestro on 985thesportshub.com, kicked off his radio escapade back in 2007 as an intern for Toucher & Rich on WBCN. After navigating through WFNX and the Boston Phoenix, he made a triumphant return to the show in 2016.

6 SNL Musical Guests Toucher & Hardy Think Are the Best

As Freddy T likes to say: “Everybody loves lists.” So we dug into a recent ranking of SNL musical guests and raved about our all-time faves.

To start, we must give credit where credit is due. Rolling Stone loves lists, too, and they recently released one called The 50 Best Saturday Night Live Musical Performances. Fred is a bit of an SNL savant. I’m a big fan, too. So we had to talk about it.

Rolling Stone writes: “For the show’s anniversary, we collected the 50 greatest musical performances in Saturday Night Live history.” They also note that they didn’t count performances that were part of sketches. Maybe they’ll make that list next.

SNL Musical Guests: Rolling Stone’s Take

The mag made the Thin White Duke their No. 1 pick, topping the list with David Bowie‘s December 15, 1979 performance of “The Man Who Sold The World” in all its dadaist glory. Vintage Bowie, peak performance art. Tough to argue with that.

And to give more credit where credit is due, the list has some really solid songs and artists that have graced the SNL stage over the years. They even gave a nod to the show’s most recent musical guest (as of the posting of their list): Chappell Roan.

SNL Musical Guests: Toucher & Hardy Play Favorites

Listen to us break down the list and share our picks up there, then scroll down here for some throwback SNL clips. But be warned: the coverage is spotty. NBC is famous for scrubbing the net of any and all SNL musical guests.

And if you want more? The show recently shared some of our favorite ’90s rock songs that should’ve been bigger hits than they were. Listen to us relive our rock radio glory days and spin the hits here.

  • The Replacements

    We opened the damn segment with “Bastards of Young,” so you know we were going to shortlist the performance that got The ‘Mats banned from SNL.

  • Elvis Costello

    Another banned performer, another head scratcher. Well, not really. “Radio Radio” spoke truth to power, and the network suits didn’t like that.

  • Fear

    Rounding out the “big bands banned by SNL” trifecta with the one band that deserved it. Belushi is a legend for pulling this off. Look out for Ian Mackaye and Henry Rollins moshing.

  • Prince

    A favorite artist of Fred Toucher, Hardy, and Jon Wallach, so you knew The Purple One was going to be in the discussion.

  • Smashing Pumpkins

    I remember staying up for this episode. The Pumpkins were my favorite at the time and I couldn’t wait to see them on SNL. And check this out: full rehearsal footage!

  • Soundgarden

    I stayed in my hotel room to watch Soundgarden on SNL in ’96 instead of going out on the town in Montreal with my NU pals because I am a huge nerd.

Author Nick Gemelli
