Toucher & Hardy Rip Mike Florio’s Bill Belichick to Jaguars Speculation

NBC studio analyst and Profootball.com write Mike Florio looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

This morning on Toucher & Hardy, the guys took aim at Mike Florio’s claim that Bill Belichick could end up coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fred Toucher dismissed Florio’s reasoning as baseless, comparing him to a fan making wild assumptions. Florio linked Belichick to Jacksonville because of a past connection with Jaguars GM Trent Baalke, which the guys found flimsy, pointing out that Belichick has worked with almost everyone in the NFL over his career.

Fred argued Belichick’s appeal as a coach is fading, citing his struggles without Tom Brady, his demands for power, and his age. He mocked a recent viral photo of Belichick in a Bridgewater State cheerleading shirt, suggesting no team would take him seriously.

WATCH HERE:

Rob Hardy Poole and Jon Wallach joined the conversation, discussing the Jaguars’ poor start to the season and Doug Pederson’s uncertain future. They criticized Florio’s logic, calling it a stretch with no real evidence behind it.

Fred closed by calling the idea of Belichick in Jacksonville “idiotic,” doubting any team would want him. The segment mixed sharp criticism with the guys’ trademark humor, casting doubt on Belichick’s future in the NFL.

