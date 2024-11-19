Patriots add player off Colts’ practice squad in linebacker shuffle

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Titus Leo (91) walks onto the field during the Colts’ training camp Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield. (Christine Tannous/IndyStar/USA Today Network)

The New England Patriots made a trio of roster moves at the linebacker position on Tuesday, including signing linebacker Titus Leo of the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.

Leo, 25, was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round in 2023 out of Wagner but spent his entire rookie year on IR due to a knee injury. In his return to the field this summer Leo played one one preseason game, recording four tackles. The Colts waived him during roster cuts and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Now on the Patriots’ active roster, Leo should get a chance to see the field. Look for him to add depth to the Patriots’ pass rush, while also playing a special teams role.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images Titus Leo brings down Nathan Peterman in a preseason game last year. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

While the Patriots did need to open one spot on the active roster to add Leo, they ultimately opened up two on Tuesday. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs, who left Sunday’s loss to the Rams early due to a head injury, was placed on IR. Additionally, the team waived linebacker Ochaun Mathis.

Jacobs was a waiver claim by the Patriots after final roster cuts. He’s played in nine games this year for the Patriots, mainly on special teams. He’ll now have to miss at least four weeks.

Mathis was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad after final roster cuts after spending the summer with the Rams. He was elevated three times before being signed to the active roster at the end of October. He ended up playing in five games, also mainly in a special teams role. Mathis was inactive on Sunday.

The Patriots could bring Mathis back on the practice squad, but he has to clear waivers first – as is the case for all players post NFL trade deadline.

There was other waiver news for the Patriots on Tuesday. Cornerback Marco Wilson, who the team parted ways with on Monday, was claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals.

