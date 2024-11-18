Felger & Mazz: Thoughts on Drake Maye’s performance against the Rams

The New England Patriots fell to the Los Angeles rams on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Despite the loss, rookie quarterback Drake Maye looked good. On Monday’s Felger and Mazz, the guys gave their thoughts on Maye’s performance.

Felger: What else about Maye’s day, though? He was pretty good. I love that a lot of it was short. You know because I need to see the sustainable stuff. His wow plays are wow for sure, but I just think it’s hard to put those in the bank and rely on those. They’re not lucky because he’s able to do it, but it’s…how sustainable is it? Rolling left, turning your shoulders, throwing it 40 yards down the field. And he can do it, but that’s not the way you want to play. What you want to do is get the ball out, complete it at 7 yards, let them gain an extra 5 because you put it on the outside shoulder and just go down the field with the easy money. And I felt like he made stuff look easy because he changed his arm angle. You know the were a couple where he’d go underneath by the armpit. You know he’d sort of wrap it around guys. Lower the arm slot, it was just sort of really nice stuff. I thought.

Mazz: And there was even a throw down the field yesterday, it was early in the game to Boutte where he was kind of off balance and still threw the ball deep and the ball was on the money. I mean, it was an incomplete pass and they got nothing out of it. But you know, some of his throws do make your eyes pop out of your head.

